Breaking Up and Moving On – Knowing When It’s Time to Let Him Go

When It’s Time to Break Up and Move On

One of the most difficult challenges most single women face is knowing when to give up and accept that a relationship is just not going to work, no matter how hard they try. Unfortunately, the socialization of women worldwide is to give to, support, encourage and be there for men. Most of the time being there for men requires a woman to sacrifice who and what she is or could become, in order to “keep a man.” The idea of breaking up and leaving him is considered a last resort.

The second biggest challenge women face is moving on after breaking up – letting go of the dreams, hopes, and memories which were associated with that romantic partner. The key to success is moving on from a breakup without resentment, without anger, and without dragging the baggage of the past into the future.

Breaking Up and Moving On

In this Debinar host advice columnist Deborrah Cooper will discuss important tactics for breaking up, taking charge of your romantic life and acting in your own best interest:

(1) Understanding what a mutually satisfying and supportive relationship looks like;

(2) Taking a look at past programming which may keep you stuck in painful relationships;

(3) Recognizing when a partner cannot or will not meet your needs, no matter how much he may try to get you to believe otherwise;

(4) Knowing when you may need legal or police assistance to get out safely;

(5) What to do if you have children with him;

(6) How to stay strong and not let him pull you back into the abyss; and

(7) Tactics for moving forward towards a brighter future, leaving the baggage behind.

If you are a mother with a teen daughter, this discussion on assessing relationships and the need to move on after breaking up could very well save her life. Questions will be taken from the participants live during the Debinar, so encourage your daughter to come ready to get answers to her personal dilemma.

Registering for The Debinar on Breaking Up and Moving On

REGISTRATION for this event is two-fold:

(1) Register to get access and logon information by completing registration form below; and

(2) Pay the $15 Debinar registration fee at this link: https://www.paypal.me/deborrahcooper/15 (payee will be “Crocheted Baby Afghans” but you’ll see my face and know you are in the right place)

My PATREON SPONSORS with monthly donations of $25 or more can attend all Debinars free of charge. Please register with the same email address you use on Patreon, and logon information for the event will be sent to you the day before.

