Breeding the Next Generation of Sex Slaves and Profit for Private Prisons

THROW AWAY CHILDREN, SEX SLAVES, AND

SEX TRAFFICKING

You know how they have billboard campaigns about this thing and the next? I want to have some promoting birth control and abortion, I swear. The statistics I’m reading about runaways, sex slaves, abandoned children and throw away children being caught up in the sex trafficking industry are shameful.

Ladies, you and YOU ALONE have the power to change this by popping those birth control or morning after pills, abstinence or heading to the nearest abortion clinic. If you are poor, you are pregnant, you are young and uneducated and irresponsible, or you have nothing to offer a child PLEASE, I BEG YOU DO NOT HAVE A BABY.

Your child will be exposed to predators. Your child will be exposed to sexual abuse. Your child may end up in foster care being abused by perverts, or on the streets trying to survive to get away from perverts. Your children may end up groomed and in the clutches of a pimp, being sold over and over again as sex slaves. And once a child ends up on the streets, its over.

Here are some recent stories from the news that may explain a little better

When U.S. Marshals raided a Dallas house in December they did not find the thug they were after, but they did stumble upon an alleged underage prostitution ring. U.S. Marshals said 27-year-old Clint Eugene Wilson was arrested for using young girls to sell sex. “His specific charge is a very heinous crime. When you got somebody prostituting minors it’s a big deal,” said Deputy Dustin Williams. Wilson recruited girls as young as 13 on social networking sites. He befriended them and eventually convinced them to sell their bodies for sex, Williams said. “These kids mostly are runaways or homeless. They have nowhere to go. They turn to people like this because they take them in make them feel like they are in a family and just use them basically,” he said. NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three Connecticut men are accused of exploiting young men with mental health issues as part of a sex trafficking ring for wealthy clients, prosecutors said. The ring is alleged to have delivered the men to these clients throughout Connecticut for the purpose of sex for money, authorities said. Although the investigation began in January 2016, it may have been operating for decades, authorities said. PHOENIX, Arizona – Phoenix police said a man pimped out a 14-year-old girl in the Valley and Las Vegas over the past month. Al O’Neal, 32, was arrested on Tuesday. O’Neal had the 14-year-old living inside his apartment in north Phoenix and supplied her with condoms and a cell phone, according to investigators. O’Neal is a registered sex-offender, who was just released from prison, according to the Department of Corrections website. The 14-year-old was ordered to make at least $200 a night as a sex slave, police said. SAN DIEGO, California – A 17 year old teenager told police she was held for three days in San Diego County before she was taken to the La Quinta Inn in Ventura County. “We are hoping to be able to eventually pinpoint where this happened but we may never know,” said Ventura Police Major Crimes Sgt. Matt Cain. The victim was from Fresno, and told police she knew she was in San Diego but could not tell exactly where. At about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Ventura Police received a call from the National Human Trafficking Center hotline from a teenager who was fleeing human trafficking. KENT, Washington – Police here have arrested a man accused of running a child prostitution ring. Police said Christopher Hutton forced 15 and 16-year-old girls to sell their bodies on Pacific Highway, beating those who resisted. Police said he preyed on teenagers, forcing them into a life of prostitution. Police said Hutton often targeted the vulnerable ones, oftentimes young or homeless teenagers. Hutton beat the girls if they refused to walk the street, according to police. And when they were finished working, he took their money. Hutton is charged with kidnapping, rape, and multiple counts of promoting prostitution. According to court documents, one of the 16-year-old sex slaves who Hutton allegedly forced into prostitution told police that all of her money went to Hutton and she had trouble getting food and basic necessities. ATLANTA, Georgia – While Atlanta is lauded for its infamous strip clubs and train wreck reality TV shows, it’s also known as the hub for commercial sexual exploitation of children, commonly referred to as child prostitution. During the recent 2013 NCAA Final Four Basketball Championship, while the University of Louisville was securing their national title defeating the University of Michigan, the FBI and its partners, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Atlanta Police Department (APD), were ridding the streets of sex offenders. A total of 21 suspects were arrested. According to the data compiled by Georgia Governor’s Task Force on Children and Families, 200-500 underage girls a month, were sexually exploited between August 2007 and August 2011.

Every statistic I’m reading says the average lifespan for these kids on the street or being trafficked is less than five years (most say about three), and that they die either from malnutrition, beatings, AIDS, murder, drug overdose or suicide because they can’t take it anymore.

Many people advocate that a woman bear a child, then put it up for adoption. Well, since black children aren’t adopted with any frequency, they usually end up in foster care. You like to imagine that they’re better off that way. But what if you acknowledged that many of the foster homes these children are being placed into are worse than the one from which they are removed? What if you learned about some of the stories of children who were abused in foster care, children who suffered emotional trauma from being “kidnapped” from their home, forced to take psychotropic drugs for the resulting emotional traumas they endured, physically, emotionally and sexually abused, or even used in sex-trafficking rings as sex slaves?

Those of you who know me KNOW I speak often on female empowerment. Well this is one area where women have a lot of power they aren’t using. There is no reason to birth more children to end up being fodder for pedophiles and pimps. What’s going on worldwide to little girls… children… makes no goddamn sense.

I want a billboard with two frames. The first one on the left would show a crying baby hanging on the hip of a young woman in a half-empty apartment, with no diapers and an empty refrigerator. The second frame would show a 13 year old girl on a street corner, posed for pimping.

Maybe a strong visual will bring the message home. Maybe then more women will fucking GET IT. You think you are having a baby and it’s gonna be all cute and everything.

What you are really doing is breeding children to be used as sex slaves by pimps and pedophiles. You are breeding the next generation of free labor for the prison industrial complex. You are breeding the next generation of slaves. You are breeding children to be used for nefarious purposes as sex slaves by perverts. You are breeding children and sentencing them to a life of agonizing pain and mental and emotional suffering.

Nobody is saying don’t have sex. Screw as much as you want to, you’re grown. Just make sure to handle your business so you don’t bring a new life into this world.

Unless you are financially, emotionally, mentally and socially sound, and in a relationship with a man who is the same and prepared to be a 100% co-parent, you should not have a child from your little fun. The life you condemn to hell won’t be your own.

(post originally published 08/07/2013)

