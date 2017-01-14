Husband Calls Wife Slut and Whore for Creative Sex Life

Dear Ms. HeartBeat:

I’ve been married to my husband for 21 years and we have a pretty interesting sex life. He has for years insisted that I tell him stories of other sexual experiences while we are having sex. I thought he knew I made them up, but he’s started treating me as though he believes all the nasty things I’ve said, so much so that he tells other people what a slut and a whore I am. Will he ever believe I’m not that actually that way?

Signed,

Shererazade

Dear Shererazade:

Sit down with him and tell him that his behavior is disrespectful, nasty and unacceptable. Ask him why he cannot accept that he is lucky to have a wife who tries so hard to make their sex life exciting with her fabulous imagination. Remind him that what a married couple does sexually should be no one’s business.

Tell him how much it hurts you that the privacy and sanctity of your marital bed is violated by his blatant disrespect of both you and marriage. You could go out and buy some magazines with erotic stories in them and start telling him those; then show him the stories once you are through. OR you could do what I would do and flip the script on him!

Tell him that you are tired of carrying the load for creating excitement in your sex life for years. It’s too much work, and obviously you aren’t appreciated for your creativity since he calls you vile names. Tell him that you want HIM to start telling you nasty stories so you can get excited. Whatever will get you going, tell him what you want him to do.

Become the dominating partner for a change. Manhandle him. Push him down and YOU get on top . YOU do what you want to do to his body. YOU order him around into different positions, and order him to do what you want him to do to your body. YOU make him say what you want him to say. Then call him a freak, a disgusting pervert, a nasty boy.

Let’s see what he comes up with, and see how his judgmental behind reacts when the shoe is on the other foot.

Deborrah Veteran social researcher, relationship advice columnist, author and radio host. Author of hundreds of articles on American and black culture, gender issues, singles, dating and relationships. Author of "Sucka Free Love!" , "The 24 Types of Suckas to Avoid," "The Black Church - Where Women Pray and Men Pray," and "Why Vegan is the New Black" all available on Amazon.Com. Her unique voice and insightful commentary have delighted fans and riled haters for 20 years. Read her stuff on SurvivingDating.Com and AskHeartBeat.Com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Category: Women's Issues