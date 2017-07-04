Self Esteem and Dating – How Can You Improve Your Self Esteem and Confidence?

Get Better Dating Results by Boosting Your Self Esteem and Confidence!

How we feel about ourselves and our abilities (self-esteem), is at the core of who we are in the world and how we view both others and ourselves:

our expectations of ourselves to succeed

our expectations of others

our boundaries around the treatment we accept from others

our willingness to strive for greatness

our appreciation of the achievements of ourselves and others

our willingness to step outside of our comfort zone, take risks and try new things

our poor choices in partners – settling for knuckleheads when we know we can do better

limitations we place on ourselves

Ways to Improve Your Self Esteem

In this Debinar, we’ll explore the impact low self esteem has on our partner selection, the stuff we “take” from friends and family, and the types of relationships we find acceptable.

We’ll also take a look at the possible reasons why low self esteem is so common amongst young men and women – almost to the point of being an epidemic!

Taking the time to carefully examine your past will help us uncover the many people and situations which contributed to your low levels of confidence, and what you can do to start improving both your self-esteem and belief in yourself with the goal of improving your life. Remember, the past is what created who we are today – good or bad, it must be considered.

Questions will be taken from the participants live during the Debinar, so come ready to get answers to your dating dilemmas. If you have a particular sticking point or issue you want Deb to address during the Debinar, please include the question in advance when submitting your registration.

