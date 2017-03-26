Webinar – “Better Understanding Yourself and the Choices You Make” with Dating Expert Deborrah Cooper

In a recent Google Webinar poll, I asked women to share the top three concerns or problem areas they had in their lives and in their relationships. My goal was to hear directly from site visitors and YouTube subscribers the topics they’d most want me to address in a planned webinar series. (Feel free to take the poll yourself if you haven’t already by clicking the link above).

Hands down the #1 pick was “better understanding myself and why I do the things I do.” It’s my belief that our lives as they are today are a direct result of all the choices and decisions we’ve made in the past. In in retrospect most of us wish we’d made at least a few different decisions and smarter choices. The key to personal growth, changing our mindset, and improving our lives in every area is understanding WHY we made those decisions and choices.

Please join me for a lively 90 minute interactive webinar, as we investigate the mental and emotional experiences which impacted our beliefs, behavior patterns, and choices. We’ll be taking questions from the participants both before the event and in real time, answering as many as possible during the broadcast.

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2017

Time: 6:00 PM PST/9:00 PM EST.

Admission is $15 per person; Patreon subscribers of $25 or more per month are free.

Click here to find out more information: The Debinar (April 6, 2017)

Register using the PayPal button below.

NOTE: Payee will say “Crocheted Baby Afghans”, but you’re in the right place!

If the button doesn’t work for you, just submit the $15 fee to email address survivingdating(%at+)gmail.com. We’ll manually send you a confirmation of payment received, with additional instructions on how to get into the Webinar sent to all registrants a few days before the event.









Deborrah Veteran social researcher, relationship advice columnist, author and radio host. Author of hundreds of articles on American and black culture, gender issues, singles, dating and relationships. Author of "Sucka Free Love!" , "The 24 Types of Suckas to Avoid," "The Black Church - Where Women Pray and Men Pray," and "Why Vegan is the New Black" all available on Amazon.Com. Her unique voice and insightful commentary have delighted fans and riled haters for 20 years. Read her stuff on SurvivingDating.Com and AskHeartBeat.Com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Category: Society and Culture