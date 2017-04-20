Relationships Webcam Show – WHAT HE SAID, WHAT SHE SAID

What He Said …What She Said Gender Perspectives on Male/Female Relationships

Sharing perspectives during a conversation with Quincy, host of Talk2Q about male/female relationships. We have two topics slated for examination during this discussion:

(1) Why all the constant back and forth blaming each other instead of looking within?

(2) Why single men and women overreach instead of understanding their actual value in the dating game.

Of course, your relationship questions (on these topics or any others) are always welcome! Please join us for what is sure to be an entertaining meeting on male/female relationship dynamics.

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2017

Time: 6:00 PM (PST) / 8:00 PM (CNT) / 9:00 PM (EST)

How to Participate in the What He Said/What She Said Relationships Show

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android:

https://zoom.us/j/9179827530

Or iPhone one-tap (US Toll):

+14086380968,9179827530# or +16465588656,9179827530#

Or by Telephone:

Dial: +1 408 638 0968 (US Toll) or +1 646 558 8656 (US Toll)

Meeting ID: 917 982 7530

International numbers available:

https://zoom.us/zoomconference?m=dV16QzlRZHy2Dut2cV8OxIn5uiZe1zTQ

About My Guest

Quincy is a mature guy in his mid-40s based in Jackson, Mississippi. He is a widower with no children, but the proud Godfather of an 11 and 14 year old.

Where do I start? I’m old school. That’s an understatement to anyone who has known me for a while. Being blessed with a two parent household as a child, I was raised with many traditional values from the old school.

Examples: taking my hat/cap off before entering someone’s home, holding a door for a lady to enter first, a firm handshake, making eye contact when speaking with people, and being accountable for my actions to name a few.

As crazy as it sounds, those things are becoming a lost art. Too many boys out there lack the man training that is necessary to continue the dwindling cycle of main components of manhood. Pride, responsibility, and accountability have been replaced with entitlement, dependency, and deflection.

These are the things that fuel the passion for my show. I want to bring old school values back to mainstream America.

Best regards,

Quincy

Show Host of the Talk 2 Q Radio Show

www.Facebook.com/Talk2Q

www.Twitter.com/Talk2Q

Deborrah Veteran social researcher, relationship advice columnist, author and radio host. Author of hundreds of articles on American and black culture, gender issues, singles, dating and relationships. Author of "Sucka Free Love!" , "The 24 Types of Suckas to Avoid," "The Black Church - Where Women Pray and Men Pray," and "Why Vegan is the New Black" all available on Amazon.Com. Her unique voice and insightful commentary have delighted fans and riled haters for 20 years. Read her stuff on SurvivingDating.Com and AskHeartBeat.Com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Category: Date Smarter, Not Harder