What do I do when he won’t take no for an answer?

Dating Advice Question

There is this man who I am in no way attracted to that continues to harass me. I’ve turned him down to his face. I discussed the matter on the phone. The last and final straw was to type him a very detailed letter laying everything on the line. The letter did have some harsh things to say, but I really wanted to get my point across that he needs to leave me alone. My question for you is, if he continues to keep trying shall I just label him a stalker and report his butt to the police? I’m at the end of my rope because he just won’t take no for an answer. I don’t like hurting anyone’s feelings, but enough is enough and when you make me uncomfortable all of my “nice girl” stuff goes out the window.

Signed,

Desperately Need Help in Toledo

When He Won’t Take No for an Answer

Women kill me with this trying to be nice to fools shit, especially that type who refuses to take no for an answer! It’s great that you wrote him a letter so now you have proof that you have requested that he leave you alone should things escalate to the next level. So now you will ignore him completely – not talking to him at all, not returning his calls, not talking on the phone or explaining or anything. He still gets your attention this way, and like a naughty child, that is what he wants by any means necessary. Document all calls by logging onto your service provider account where you can print out your incoming calls which will be great evidence since a restraining order be required.

You should seriously consider changing your home phone number if you have one, your cell number, and if you can, move to a different location. Get a Google Voice phone number and give that out to people instead; the app for it will give you the option to make calls or receive them right on your phone and the person will never know your real cell number. You should also get a post office box and start having all your mail sent there as well, including your vehicle registration and banking records.

Maintain your safety while you deal with this clown who won’t take no for an answer. Make sure that someone knows where you are at all times, who you are with and when you expected home. Sometimes fools like him go from irritating to downright dangerous because they refuse to take no for an answer and enjoy intimidating women with fear.

Deborrah Veteran social researcher, relationship advice columnist, author and radio host. Author of hundreds of articles on American and black culture, gender issues, singles, dating and relationships. Author of "Sucka Free Love!" , "The 24 Types of Suckas to Avoid," "The Black Church - Where Women Pray and Men Pray," and "Why Vegan is the New Black" all available on Amazon.Com. Her unique voice and insightful commentary have delighted fans and riled haters for 20 years. Read her stuff on SurvivingDating.Com and AskHeartBeat.Com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Category: Dating Advice