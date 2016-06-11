First Hand Accounts of Female Slaves

Firsthand accounts of female slaves are few. The best-known narratives of slavery are those of Frederick Douglass and other men. Even the photos most people have seen are of male slaves chained and beaten. What we know of the lives of female slaves comes mainly from the fiction of authors like Toni Morrison and movies like Gone With the Wind.

Far More Terrible for Women seeks to broaden the discussion by presenting 27 narratives of female ex-slaves. Editor Patrick Minges combed the WPA interviews of the 1930s for those of women, selecting a range of stories that give a taste of the unique challenges, complexities, and cruelties that were the lot of black females under the “peculiar institution.”

Learn your history! When black men tell you that their issues stem from slavery, etc., have information for their asses that will tear down their excuse making as to why they are in their current state. Black women endured equivalently harsh realities and brutalities of slavery only to become the great women we are today.

Add this book to your reading library.

