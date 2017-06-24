Webinar Series on Dating and Relationships with Deborrah Cooper

Come to a free webinar with Deborrah Cooper (aka Ms. HeartBeat). The webinars are scheduled for the second Saturday of each month, and provide the opportunity for participants to discuss hot issues in black culture, dating, dating violence and abuse, games men play, better communication in relationships, and lots more!

During this free 2-hour webinar…we mean DEBINAR, Deborrah will be answering attendee questions about dating, relationships, self-esteem, breaking up, divorce, abuse, and everything else on the fly. That’s right – unscripted, unrehearsed, unplanned – so you never know WHAT will come out of her mouth.

What to Expect at the Webinar

These free webinar events won’t be fancy, but each promises to be highly informative, humorous and extremely interesting as things always are with this host!

Whatever’s been bothering you, whatever it is you’ve been wondering about or can’t quite come to grips with, this event is for you. Stop being tortured, lonely or insecure about yourself. Get a handle on how to make decisions in your own best interest. Learn how to speak up and say “NO!” and align yourself only with those who will lift you up instead of smash you.

Come and sit with Deborrah in an upcoming webinar, and have a serious heart to heart conversation about what’s bothering you most, questions you have which remain unanswered, past hurts and pains, or insight you’ve learned through experience. Let’s talk it out!

How to Register

All participants must be pre-registered, and logged in to participate. Register for the FREE DEBINAR SERIES here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/964f8ece77774c287c24e00bf0acd2b8

In case you’re shy and would prefer to ask your question anonymously, just send it to Deb in advance using the form at this link: https://goo.gl/forms/pryItB31AqaCAzD82

Deborrah Veteran social researcher, relationship advice columnist, author and radio host. Author of hundreds of articles on American and black culture, gender issues, singles, dating and relationships. Author of "Sucka Free Love!" , "The 24 Types of Suckas to Avoid," "The Black Church - Where Women Pray and Men Pray," and "Why Vegan is the New Black" all available on Amazon.Com. Her unique voice and insightful commentary have delighted fans and riled haters for 20 years. Read her stuff on SurvivingDating.Com and AskHeartBeat.Com. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Category: Society and Culture